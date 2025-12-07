Tate registered five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Saturday's 122-109 loss to Dallas.

With Alperen Sengun (illness) joining Tari Eason (oblique) and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) on the sidelines for a second consecutive game, Tate saw increased run and dished out a season-high three assists. The 30-year-old forward has appeared in six consecutive contests, during which he has averaged 5.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 61.9 percent from the field in 12.5 minutes per game.