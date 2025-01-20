Tate will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Pistons.
This is an expected move with Amen Thompson (calf) back from a one-game absence. Tate was disappointing in his fill-in start Saturday against Portland, finishing scoreless in 17 minutes with three rebounds, one assist and one block.
