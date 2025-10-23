Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tate (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against Detroit.
Tate has a chance to make his season debut Friday. With Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) out, Tate could see some minutes off the bench if he's cleared.
More News
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Ruled out for Opening Night•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Goes through contact work•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Hopeful for season opener•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Re-ups with Rockets•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Expected to re-sign with Houston•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Won't play in Game 7•