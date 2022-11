Tate (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Tate has been out since late October due to a right ankle injury and will remain out for Monday's contest. His initial recovery timeline was set to expire within the next week, meaning he could be nearing a return. While he is out, Tari Eason and Kenyon Martin will continue to hold larger roles for the Rockets. Tate's next chance to play will come Wednesday in a rematch with Denver.