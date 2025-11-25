default-cbs-image
Tate (personal) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Tate was unavailable for Monday's matchup due to personal reasons, but he's back with the team ahead of Wednesday's game. He hasn't been able to carve out a role in the rotation so far this season, averaging 1.1 points in 5.6 minutes over seven appearances.

