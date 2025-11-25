Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Set for Wednesday return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tate (personal) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Tate was unavailable for Monday's matchup due to personal reasons, but he's back with the team ahead of Wednesday's game. He hasn't been able to carve out a role in the rotation so far this season, averaging 1.1 points in 5.6 minutes over seven appearances.
More News
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Out for personal reasons•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Assigned to G League•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Healthy again, but outside rotation•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Available to play Friday•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Questionable for Friday•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Ruled out for Opening Night•