Okogie provided 10 points (4-5 FG), one rebound, two assists, two triples and one turnover through 24 minutes as a starter during Wednesday's 139-121 win over the Raptors.

"[Okogie] knows his role," Rockets head coach Ime Udoka stated during a recent interview, explaining his decision to move Okogie into the first unit. "He's keeping it simple. He brings the physicality and aggressiveness on the defensive side of the ball. Knows how to play off other guys and then fits in with the areas we like: Crashing the glass, slashing, making plays, second opportunities." Since being inserted into the first unit, the Rockets have rattled off two straight wins, so for now, he looks to be locked in as a starter.