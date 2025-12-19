Durant recorded 32 points (12-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal across 43 minutes during Thursday's 133-128 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

For the seventh time this season, Durant eclipsed 30 points. He continues to defy Father Time, posting averages of 25.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers in 35.7 minutes per contest.