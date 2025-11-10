Durant finished Sunday's 122-115 victory over the Bucks with 31 points (11-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes.

The Rockets trailed for most of the game and were down 108-100 with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Durant helped lead a comeback and put his team ahead for good at 115-113 with 1:42 left on the clock. It's the third time in nine games that the 37-year-old forward has scored more than 30 points, while the seven assists were a season high. Durant is averaging 24.8 points, 4.6 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks to begin his tenure with Houston.