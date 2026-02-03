Rockets' Kevin Durant: Probable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durant (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Durant was held out of Monday's matchup against the Pacers due to a left ankle sprain, but he appears on track to return in time for Wednesday's clash. Expect confirmation on his availability closer to game time.
