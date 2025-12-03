Sheppard isn't part of the starting five for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Sheppard's streak of four consecutive starts will come to an end Wednesday, as he'll be replaced by Josh Okogie in the first unit. During the four-game stretch, Sheppard averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 29.5 minutes.