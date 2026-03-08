Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheppard will come off the bench for Sunday's game in San Antonio, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Jabari Smith (ankle) is back and starting, so Sheppard will shift back to a reserve role. As a member of the second unit this season, Reed owns averages of 13.0 points, 2.9 assists, 2.6 triples and 1.3 steals per contest.
