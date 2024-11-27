Sheppard recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over nine minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

Sheppard continues to play limited minutes off the bench, logging just nine minutes Tuesday. It's been an underwhelming start to his NBA career, as he has exceeded 15 minutes only seven times thus far. Despite his upside, Sheppard is currently buried behind the likes of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green and Amen Thompson. While we could see a few more minutes come his way at some point, it appears as though Sheppard's time will not be this season.