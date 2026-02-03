Sheppard chipped in 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 118-114 win over the Pacers.

Sheppard chipped in across the board, reminding everyone what he can do when meaningful playing time comes his way. Although he was elevated into the starting lineup, Sheppard was limited to just 25 minutes, a concern for fantasy managers. Given this was basically a best-case scenario, there is cause for concern when Kevin Durant (ankle) returns from injury.