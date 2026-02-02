Sheppard will be in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Pacers, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Kevin Durant is tending to an ankle issue Monday, so the Rockets are turning to Sheppard to fill the void in the first unit. It's set to be the fifth start of the campaign for Sheppard, who has averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.7 minutes per game as a starter this year.