Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Starting sans Smith
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheppard will start Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
With Jabari Smith (ankle) sidelined for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Sheppard will enter the starting five. As a starter this season (nine games), the second-year guard has averaged 16.0 points, 4.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Strong shooting night off bench•
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Dominates on both ends•
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Starting Saturday•
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Catches fire in third quarter•
-
Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Back to bench Thursday•