Sheppard will start Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

With Jabari Smith (ankle) sidelined for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Sheppard will enter the starting five. As a starter this season (nine games), the second-year guard has averaged 16.0 points, 4.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.7 minutes per game.