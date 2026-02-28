default-cbs-image
Sheppard is in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Heat on Saturday, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jabari Smith will be sidelined for Saturday's contest due to a right ankle sprain, which paves the way for Sheppard to make his eighth start of the season (and fourth since Feb. 2). Sheppard has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games and has averaged 16.9 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 threes, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks over 27.4 minutes per game over his last eight outings (two starts).

