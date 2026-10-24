Adams (rest) will likely be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Head coach Ime Udoka indicated before the start of the regular season that Adams and Fred VanVleet (rest) would both be sidelined for one game of back-to-back sets to open the year, per Will Guillory of The Athletic. Adams played only nine minutes off the bench during Friday's 114-110 win over the Spurs, and if he's indeed ruled out for Saturday, then Clint Capela would take on a larger workload off the bench behind starting center Alperen Sengun.