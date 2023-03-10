Houston recalled Washington from the League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Washington fell out of the rotation with Kevin Porter and Jalen Green healthy and was sent to the G League. However, Porter is back on the injury report again, so Washington has been recalled and will serve as a depth option if Porter is ultimately sidelined.
