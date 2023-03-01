Washington will move to the bench Tuesday against Denver, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets are going to mix things up with Jalen Green back in the lineup from injury, as Daishen Nix will start in the backcourt. The Rockets are still pretty short on guards so Washington could play a prominent role.
More News
-
Rockets' TyTy Washington: Barely cracks double figures•
-
Rockets' TyTy Washington: Logs career-high 34 minutes•
-
Rockets' TyTy Washington: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Rockets' TyTy Washington: Sees dramatic uptick in minutes•
-
Rockets' TyTy Washington: Only two minutes Friday•
-
Rockets' TyTy Washington: Scores 10 points in 29 minutes•