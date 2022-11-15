Garuba had five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers.

Garuba blocked a career-high three shots in the loss, as he continues to log meaningful minutes. In 18.2 minutes per night, he has elevated himself to be the 115th-ranked player over the past week, thanks largely to his 2.0 blocks per game. While the rank would have him on the standard league radar, managers should view him as nothing more than a streaming option moving forward.