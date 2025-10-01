Sean Pedulla: Not on camp roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pedulla was not listed on Portland's training camp roster.
Pedulla agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract back in June after a standout career with Ole Miss. The Trail Blazers secured his G League rights, however, so he's expected to join the Rip City Remix for the 2025-26 season.
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