The Raptors plan to waive Dinwiddie after acquiring him from the Nets earlier Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Toronto took back Dinwiddie as their only compensation in a deal that sent Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young to Brooklyn, but the Raptors' motivation to make the deal was seemingly just for cost-cutting reasons. Dinwiddie's contract contains a $1.5 million bonus tied to games played, so Toronto will cut him loose before that bonus is realized and allow him to sign elsewhere once he clears waivers. While Dinwiddie's production has ebbed and flowed throughout the season, he should garner significant interest on the buyout market from contending teams in need of experienced guard depth.