Spurs' Carter Bryant: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Timberwolves.
Bryant is dealing with a sprained right foot and could miss Monday's contest. If the rookie first-rounder is ruled out, Keldon Johnson could see a slight uptick in playing time.
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