Bassey had 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and a block across 31 minutes in Monday's 112-98 loss to Stockton.

Bassey came up just one rebound short of a double-double, and while he has been inconsistent at the NBA level, he's done enough to be a consistent contributor for Austin in the G League. Despite the team's struggles, Bassey should remain one of Austin's most reliable offensive threats on a game-to-game basis.