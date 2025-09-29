Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Not expected for season opener
Fox (hamstring) told the media Monday that he does not expect to be ready for the start of the regular season, Spurs' broadcaster Jacob Tobey reports.
Fox, who also had surgery on his left pinkie finger March 13, is participating in basketball activity and feeling good, though the team remains cautious with a right hamstring issue. It isn't expected to be a long-term concern, but signs point to him missing some time early in the season, potentially giving rookie Dylan Harper or veteran Jordan McLaughlin added opportunities in the backcourt.
