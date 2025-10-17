Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Remains doubtful for Opening Night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fox (hamstring) remains doubtful for Opening Night, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Fox was able to do some scrimmaging at Friday's shootaround, but it sounds like the Spurs are bringing him along slowly. Fox has been battling this hamstring strain since the end of September, and he's likely looking at an early-November return. In Fox's absence, the Spurs could lean on Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper in the early going.
