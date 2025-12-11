Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 20 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fox registered 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-119 win over the Lakers.
Fox has been key for the Spurs as they defeated the Lakers in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, hitting clutch shots at the end of the game to seal the deal. In his last six appearances, Fox averages 24.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.8 threes on a 43.6 percent clip across 31.0 minutes.
More News
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Dishes seven assists in win•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Nets 31 points with five dimes•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Strikes for 29 in win•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Hits for team-high 25 in loss•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Double-double against Nuggets•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Scores team-high 37 points in win•