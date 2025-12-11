Fox registered 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-119 win over the Lakers.

Fox has been key for the Spurs as they defeated the Lakers in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, hitting clutch shots at the end of the game to seal the deal. In his last six appearances, Fox averages 24.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.8 threes on a 43.6 percent clip across 31.0 minutes.