Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Woeful in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fox closed Thursday's 119-94 win over the Wizards with six points (1-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 25 minutes.
Fox has arguably his worst performance of the season, tallying a season-low six points. While the playing time was also down, the fact that this game was a blowout shouldn't be lost on fantasy managers. Despite this effort, Fox has been a third-round asset over the past month, averaging 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 13 appearances during that time.
More News
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 20 points in win•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Dishes seven assists in win•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Nets 31 points with five dimes•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Strikes for 29 in win•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Hits for team-high 25 in loss•
-
Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Double-double against Nuggets•