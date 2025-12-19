Fox closed Thursday's 119-94 win over the Wizards with six points (1-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 25 minutes.

Fox has arguably his worst performance of the season, tallying a season-low six points. While the playing time was also down, the fact that this game was a blowout shouldn't be lost on fantasy managers. Despite this effort, Fox has been a third-round asset over the past month, averaging 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 13 appearances during that time.