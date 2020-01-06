Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Available Monday
Murray (personal) doesn't appear on the Spurs' injury report in advance of Monday's game against the Bucks.
Murray's absence from the injury report implies that he's back with the team after skipping out on the Spurs' trip to Milwaukee over the weekend while tending to a personal matter. Derrick White drew the start at point guard in his stead in the Saturday's 127-118 loss to the Bucks, but expect Murray to claim his usual spot on the top unit for Monday's rematch.
