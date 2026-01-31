Vassell is in the Spurs' starting lineup against the Hornets on Saturday, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Vassell has come off the bench in each of his last two outings following a return from a 13-game absence due to a strained left adductor, but he'll be in the Spurs' starting five Saturday while Harrison Barnes serves in a reserve role. Vassell was a permanent member of the Spurs' starting lineup prior to his injury, during which he averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.7 threes and 0.9 steals over 31.9 minutes per game.