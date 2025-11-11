Spurs' Devin Vassell: Doesn't return vs. Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vassell didn't return to Monday's 121-117 win over the Bulls due to a migraine. He finished with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds in 21 minutes.
Vassell checked out of Monday's win with 6:37 remaining in the third quarter and was unable to return. His next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday against the Warriors.
