default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Vassell didn't return to Monday's 121-117 win over the Bulls due to a migraine. He finished with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds in 21 minutes.

Vassell checked out of Monday's win with 6:37 remaining in the third quarter and was unable to return. His next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday against the Warriors.

More News