Vassell racked up 23 points (8-19 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 120-116 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

Vassell made his presence felt from three, draining six triples and finishing with 23 points. With 14 of his 19 shot attempts coming from being the arc, it appears Vassell will have plenty opportunities to deliver a decent scoring night. He led San Antonio in minutes played, including all five in overtime, which bodes well for his role as a mainstay in the Spurs lineup.