Vassell amassed 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 119-97 win over the Jazz.

Vassell finished in double figures but offered little additional production, failing to connect from beyond the arc for the first time in three games. San Antonio's balanced offensive attack limited his opportunities, with Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle and Keldon Johnson all scoring more points. Vassell remains a regular starter, though his relatively modest usage and limited peripheral contributions can lead to underwhelming fantasy performances.