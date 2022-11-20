Vassell (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Initially listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's 119-97 loss to the Clippers due to a sore left ankle, Vassell was downgraded to out shortly before the contest. His absence looks to have been for rest purposes more than anything, as the Spurs had played three times in the previous five days and were kicking off the front end of a back-to-back set. He'll be back in action for the second half of the back-to-back set and should be in store for a 30-plus-minute role if the Spurs are able to keep the game reasonably competitive.