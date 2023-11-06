Vassell (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Pacers.

Vassell suffered the groin injury during Thursday's win over Phoenix and was initially expected to be out "a little while." However, over the weekend, the Spurs released an update saying Vassell is considered day-to-day. For now, it appears like Vassell has avoided a long-term issue, but he will miss both halves of San Antonio's first back-to-back this season. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in New York. In Vassell's absence, Malaki Branham should draw another start, while Tre Jones could see increased usage off the bench.