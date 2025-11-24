Vassell chipped in 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 loss to the Suns.

The 25-year-old forward scored in double digits in a sixth straight game while recording at least one steal and one block in a third straight contest. Vassell's usage hasn't increased while both Victor Wembanyama (calf) and Stephon Castle (hip) have been sidelined, but he's providing consistent numbers -- over that six-game stretch, he's averaging 14.0 points, 3.3 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.2 threes, 1.3 steals and 0,8 blocks.