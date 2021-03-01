Vassell (COVID-19 protocols) will not be available for Monday's game against Brooklyn, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Vassell, Rudy Gay and Derrick White all remain in the NBA's health and safety protocols, so they'll miss at least one more game as the All-Star break approaches. The Spurs also play Tuesday and Thursday before a five-day break.
