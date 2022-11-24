McDermott totaled 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 129-110 loss to New Orleans.

McDermott scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season, going 9-of-12 from the floor in what was an efficient performance. While he does have a relatively consistent role at the moment, his production has been all over the place. Currently sitting just inside the top 300, managers in 12-team leagues can certainly do better than McDermott on most nights.