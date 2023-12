McDermott (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

McDermott missed Thursday's game against Atlanta due to his illness, and he'll be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set Friday. However, he'll have a few additional days to recover before Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves. Julian Champagnie and Cedi Osman are candidates for larger roles Friday.