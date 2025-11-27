Harper (calf) recorded seven points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 115-102 win over the Trail Blazers.

A poor showing from two-point range dulled some of the impact of Harper's line in his return from a 10-game absence due to a calf strain, but the rookie first-round pick gave the Spurs some quality minutes Wednesday to keep San Antonio in position to win its NBA Cup group. San Antonio will likely remain without one of its key pieces in the backcourt in Stephon Castle (hip) for at least a couple more games, so Harper could have the opportunity to pick up more minutes in the short term as he ramps back up following the calf injury.