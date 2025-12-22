Harper notched one point (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 18 minutes during Sunday's 124-113 victory over Washington.

It was perhaps a season-worst performance for Harper, who scored a season-low one point while failing to hit a single field goal. There should continue to be some growing pains for the 2025 No. 2 overall pick, who has averaged 11.9 points, 3.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 20.6 minutes per contest across his last 12 games.