Harper finished with 15 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 136-108 win over the Lakers.

It was another strong effort from the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Harper has scored at least 15 points in four of his last six games, averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 boards, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 23.7 minutes over that stretch while shooting 62.7 percent from the floor. Stephon Castle checked out of Tuesday's rout early due to a pelvic contusion after a hard landing on a dunk attempt, playing only 12 minutes, and if he's forced to sit out Wednesday's contest against the Warriors, Harper will have a lot of DFS appeal.