At Media Day on Monday, Harper (thumb) said it's a possibility he could play in the preseason, according to Spurs reporter Raul Dominguez.

Harper underwent surgery on his injured left thumb Sept. 5, and the Spurs are going to proceed with caution. The rookie has been limited with what he can do on the court, and he's sporting a plastic splint on his thumb. So for now, his focus has primarily been on his conditioning. To be clear, he's still hoping to be a full go for Opening Night on Oct. 22.