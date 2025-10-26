Harper notched 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 118-107 win over Brooklyn.

Harper dominated as a shooter in this one, missing only three shots on the way to his best scoring performance of his young NBA career. He was just as impressive in other areas, setting new career highs in rebounds, assists and steals. While there are sure to be more bumps in the road as Harper adjusts to the next level, it's clear that he has the talent to provide significant value across the board.