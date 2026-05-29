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Spurs' Dylan Harper: Shines bright in Game 6 win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Harper amassed 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes during Thursday's 118-91 win over Oklahoma City in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Harper finished with double digits for the first time in the past four games, providing the Spurs with a much-needed impact off the bench. His 18-point output matched what he was able to do in the previous three games combined, highlighting his recent struggles. With Game 7 taking place in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Harper will look to build on this performance, as San Antonio looks to advance to the NBA Finals against the Knicks.

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