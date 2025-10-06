Harper (thumb) won't play in Monday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Dan Weiss of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Harper continues to recover from a minor surgery on his left thumb that he underwent in early September, but he's expected to play at some point during the preseason. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Miami. The Spurs will also be without De'Aaron Fox (hamstring), Stephon Castle (undisclosed) and Devin Vassell (ankle) on Monday.