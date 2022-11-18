Roby posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 23 minutes during Thursday's 130-112 loss to the Kings.

Roby saw his second-most minutes of the campaign and capitalized with a season-best point total. The big man made only one of four shots from two-point range but surprisingly hit all three of his tries from beyond the arc. Roby came into the contest having made just three triples in 12 attempts over 10 games, so he shouldn't be expected to be a major threat from deep despite Thursday's performance.