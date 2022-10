Roby has been ruled out Sunday against the Timberwolves due to flu-like symptoms, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Roby wasn't on the Spurs' injury report for Sunday's matchup, but he'll be unable to take the court against Minnesota. Jeremy Sochan (illness) is also out, so Keita Bates-Diop, Keldon Johnson and Doug McDermott should see increased roles Sunday.