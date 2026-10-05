Quaintance has been around the team but has not yet been cleared for basketball activities, Matt Guzman of SI.com reports.

The Spurs are expected to exercise extreme caution with the big man, as Quaintance suffered a torn ACL and meniscus with Arizona State in February 2025 before appearing in only four games with Kentucky last season due to severe complications and persistent swelling. The 19-year-old underwent a cleanup procedure on his meniscus in mid-July, and the Spurs will likely want him at 100 percent before ramping him up to basketball activities.