Sochan sustained a strained calf during practice with the Polish national team and won't play in EuroBasket, though he's expected to make a full recovery in time for the Spurs' training camp, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Sochan's time with the Polish national team has been cut short, and he will now focus on his recovery ahead of San Antonio's training camp. The 22-year-old appeared in 54 regular-season outings last season, averaging 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting a career-high 53.5 percent from the floor across 25.3 minutes per game.